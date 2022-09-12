Fashion Alert! See What Your Favorite Stars Wore to the 2022 Emmy Awards

Bring on the fashion! Ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards, some of your favorite celebrities hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, to show off their awards show style. The prestigious event, hosted by Kenan Thompson, brought out the best of the best in television.

The Saturday Night Live star, 44, opened up about hosting the awards show during an interview with The Los Angeles Times on September 6. “I’m going to be pretty straightforward — a good monologue and keeping the energy up will be my approach. I enjoy honoring artistry and creativity,” he told the outlet.

“There’s a great team that’s involved. I definitely don’t feel like I’m floating out there by myself,” Kenan added. “I’m really excited about it. There’s some great pieces coming together.”

Several of the night’s nominees hit the red carpet before making their way into the venue. HBO dominated the night with Succession earning the most nominations with 25. The White Lotus and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso tied as the second most nominated shows with 20 nods each. Other HBO shows that earned an impressive number of nominations include Hacks with 17, Euphoria with 16 and Barry with 14.

Some stars that were expected to stun on the red carpet included lead actress in a comedy Lead Actress in a Comedy nominees Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson and Jean Smart. The lead actor in a comedy Lead Actor in a Comedy nominees included Donald Glover, Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Jason Sudeikis.

Meanwhile, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey, Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya competed against each other in the lead actress in a drama Lead Actress in a Drama category. The lead actor in a drama Lead Actor in a Drama category was made up of Jason Bateman, Brian Cox, Lee Jung-jae, Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott and Jeremy Strong.

While the show handed out awards to the winners in each category, it’s clear that several of the stars on the red carpet won with their fashion choices. Keep scrolling to see photos of what your favorite stars wore to the 2022 Emmy Awards.