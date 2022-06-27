Step Aside, Maddy Perez! See the ‘Euphoria’ Cast’s Best Braless Looks: Photos

Trendsetters! The cast of HBO’s Euphoria proved they’re daring when it comes to their boundary-pushing storylines but that also includes some fierce braless moments.

The teen drama’s leading lady, Zendaya, is a style icon in her own right and never disappoints when it comes to making a statement at a glam event.

“I love to slay a red carpet When I step on one, I’m a different person, like Sasha Fierce and Beyoncé,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress told Allure in December 2016. “Honestly, I walk like an old man — the Coleman Trudge. On the red carpet, I’m this dainty, slow, elegant gazelle.” The Oakland, California native bluntly added, “We don’t do pretty. Pretty is boring.”

Meanwhile, Barbie Ferreira does her own thing both on and offscreen. While the accomplished model has worked with major brands like American Apparel and Target in the past, she wasn’t always so comfortable in her own skin.

“I was very insecure with my body for a long time. I was absorbing all this media bullshit that basically told me I have to change, and that every woman has to adhere to a certain beauty standard,” the New York native told InStyle in June 2021.

Drawing connections from her character in Euphoria, she added, “So she really resonated with me. It was evident in the way that Kat carried herself that she wanted to blend in and be small in every way possible — not just physically.”

The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney also admitted she’s not the “most confident person,” but that hasn’t stopped her from calling out Hollywood for its double standard when it comes to nude scenes.

“I researched celebrities who have done nude scenes, trying to make myself feel better. There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work,” she detailed to Cosmopolitan in 2022. “But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them. They’re not actresses. They just take off their tops so they can get a role.”

Striving to have a “little part in changing that,” Sydney hopes the subject matter shown in the HBO show will encourage conversation outside of television.

