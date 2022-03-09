Setting the record straight. Barbie Ferreira spoke out following ongoing rumors of drama on the Euphoria set between herself and the show’s creator Sam Levinson.

“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” the actress, 25, told Insider in an interview published on March 3, days after the Euphoria season 2 finale. “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it’s, kind of, like mundane little things.”

The Unpregnant star added, “But I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people. Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

Following January’s season 2 premiere, fans started to notice that Barbie’s character, Kat Hernandez, appeared to have less screentime compared to the first season. Amid confusion among viewers, rumors started to swirl that Barbie and Sam had come to blows behind the scenes. In February, The Daily Beast reported that the New York native had allegedly walked “off set.” The publication has since published a second report from earlier this month that references toxicity on set. HBO has since denied the claims.

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority. The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols,” the network said in a March 4 statement to Variety. “It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”

Amid rumors of tensions between herself and Sam, Barbie spoke to The Cut alongside her costars and addressed her character’s season 2 storyline.

“Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience,” she said in the article published last month. “She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises. She loses her marbles a little bit — just like everyone else in this season. The theme is everyone’s gone a little crazy.”

As for what she hoped to see for Kat in season 3, Barbie told Insider that she wants her “internal fantasy life” to come to light.

“I hope to see her relationship with herself, the internet, with her friends,” the HBO star shared. “I hope to see everything beautifully devolve as it always does on Euphoria. I’m excited to read it. I don’t think it’s written yet, so I’ll be waiting.”