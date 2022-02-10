When Euphoria returned to HBO with its second season, fans had never ever been happier!

Zendaya reprised her role as Rue Bennett in January, and the teenage drug addict’s journey throughout season 2 has been nothing short of heartbreaking. The first few episodes gave viewers insight into Rue’s mental state as she befriended newcomer Elliot (Dominic Fike), who quickly became her go-to drug buddy, and officially entered a relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer).

“I think they’re in a kind of a tough position, just because after their falling out at the end of season 1, Rue relapses — as we find out very quickly — and Jules isn’t in the loop, and doesn’t know,” Schafer told Today ahead of the season 2 premiere. “While they do, like, reconvene, there’s, like, a lot under the surface that will most likely bubble up and bring the former issues to surface again, which is going to be tough for them, because I think like surface-level feelings, they just want to be, like, a cute couple. But, you know, it’s more complicated than that.”

The opening scene in episode 5 offers a turning point in the couple’s relationship after Jules tells Rue’s mom, Leslie (Nika King), and her younger sister, Gia (Storm Reid), that she’s using again.

“I love you, and I wanna help you,” Jules told Rue amid their apparent withdrawal-fueled breakup. Rue replied, “If you wanna help me, you can honestly — you can just stay out of my f—king life, forever. That would be great because, honestly, looking at you makes me physically f—king ill.”

Throughout the rest of the “intense” episode, viewers watch Rue run away from the possibility of returning to rehab now that her suitcase full of drugs has been, as Jules tells her, flushed down the toilet.

“It was so intense and scary to tackle, and obviously something that would be incredibly emotionally taxing, but also physically taxing,” Zendaya told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on February 6. “Also, I care about Rue, and I hate when she’s in pain. And I think this whole episode, there’s so much pain and it’s bubbling to the surface, and it’s also crossed with her withdrawing, which is extremely physically painful.”

While trying to get the attention off herself during the intervention scene, Rue simultaneously blows up the life of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) by revealing that she’s been sleeping with her best friend Maddy’s (Alexa Demie) ex-boyfriend Nate (Jacob Elordi).

Because of her ongoing struggles with addiction, Zendaya also referred to her character as “an unreliable narrator” while speaking with EW.

The Disney Channel alum explained, “She’s just trying to skate by without people noticing that she’s doing what she’s doing and trying not to get caught.”

What’s next for the East Highland teenagers? Scroll through our gallery to read the wildest Euphoria season 2 fan theories.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).