A supportive bunch! Kaley Cuoco comes from a loving family, which includes her sister and parents.

While the Flight Attendant actress doesn’t speak much about her family, Kaley did offer a rare insight on her relationship with her mom before welcoming a baby girl of her own in April 2023.

“When no one knows her name, so your mom goes to these lengths LOL!” the actress shared via Instagram Stories in March of that same year, posting a picture of a baby blanket that read, “What’s her name?”

Looks like the comedy genes are strong in this family! Keep reading for details on Kaley’s family.

Who Are Kaley Cuoco’s Parents?

The Big Bang Theory alum was born to Layne Ann and Gary Carmine Cuoco in 1985. It appears they stay out of the public eye but have made the rare appearance on their daughters’ social media pages.

Kaley paid homage to her dad while naming her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, whom she shares with Tom Pelphrey.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Who Is Kaley Cuoco’s Sister?

Kaley has one younger sister, Briana Cuoco, who is also an actress. She nabbed a recurring role as Cecilia in her older sister’s HBO Max series the Flight Attendant and voiced the role of Batgirl in the animated Harley Quinn series. She also appeared on Prime Video’s With Love for a few appearances during season 2. Briana announced via Instagram in April 2022, that she was also cast in the animated series Dead Boy Detectives for HBO Max.

While she has some acting credits under her belt, fans might recognize the star from her appearance on The Voice during the singing competition series’ fifth season. She was a member of Blake Shelton’s team before being eliminated from the competition.

Over the years, Briana has posted the rare selfie with her sister, and the duo could totally pass as twins. But when it comes to her social media, the songstress is more inclined to show off her boyfriend, fellow singer Brian Dales.

“Planned on roasting you today but the truth is you’re my favorite person on earth and our little family is the best thing in my life,” Briana shared via Instagram in October 2022. “I just love you. Happy Anniversary, my darling.”