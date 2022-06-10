What a rock! Britney Spears and new husband Sam Asghari had a beautiful wedding, but her expensive ring will last an eternity.

The “Gimme More” artist, 40, has two different bands designed by Stephanie Gottlieb: one classic round diamond eternity band in a share ring setting with surrounding diamonds and a Marquise diamond band set in a Bezel eternity band. Both rings were created in Platinum and feature diamonds just under 2 carats in total weight per band.

On top of her two stunning rocks, Britney also wore a heart-shaped diamond tennis necklace during her ceremony, totaling 27 carats in diamonds set in white gold. The whopping sum of all the upscale jewelry, including her wedding rings, is $570,000 and has an overall diamond weight of 62 carats.

Stephanie explained in a statement obtained by Life & Style that she intended for the eye-catching sparklers to match the bride’s stunning Versace gown.

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

“We knew that Britney’s dress had a classic silhouette with an open neckline, so we designed timeless pieces that would complement the style, including a tennis necklace, bracelet and statement drop earrings,” Stephanie said. “These three classic styles all worked seamlessly together, while standing out individually to create a special wedding-worthy look. We collaboratively selected the pieces that felt the most natural to Britney and that best complemented the dress.”

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Britney and Sam, 28, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 9. While her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline — whom the singer shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — were not in attendance, multiple famous guests showed up, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

Following the ceremony, the “Circus” pop star appeared to have changed into a simple black, long-sleeved suit dress to dance the night away, whereas Sam switched from his tux to an all-black ensemble.

After first meeting in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, the newlyweds were gearing up for their sweet nuptials since they announced their engagement in September 2021.

“I can’t f—king believe it,” Britney captioned an Instagram video at the time, in which she flaunted her engagement ring alongside the Dollface actor.

Nearly six months later, the Grammy Award winner announced that she was pregnant with what would have been her and the personal trainer’s first child together. However, the pair released a heartbreaking statement on May 14 that Britney had suffered a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Britney and Sam wrote in a joint statement that she shared via Instagram. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Despite the tragic news, the spouses have maintained a positive attitude going forward, with Sam sharing an optimistic message via his Instagram Stories on May 16.

“We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future,” he wrote, vowing that they “will be expanding [their] family soon.”