It’s over! Selling Sunset‘s hottest new couple Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim called it quits nearly five months after going Instagram official. An insider explains to Life & Style that “Chrishell really wants to have children, but Jason isn’t on the same page so they mutually agreed to end their relationship. They’re still best friends.”

“They still love each other very much, and the split is painful and upsetting for both,” another source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They split up because they had fundamentally different views on where their future was going. No one cheated.”

Chrishell, 40, and Jason, 44, took their relationship public in July. “The J. Lo effect,” Chrishell captioned an Instagram post at the time featuring Jason and fellow Selling Sunset personalities Mary Fitzgerald and husband Romain Bonnett and Brett Oppenheim and girlfriend Tina Louise.

Courtesy of Chrishell Stause/Instagram

While Jason simply commented a red heart emoji on the photo, Brett, 44, wrote, “Love you, Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

Throughout the pair’s short-lived romance, Jason never missed an opportunity to praise Chrishell. “She’s just an exceptional woman in so many ways,” the Palo Alto, California, native told Life & Style in October, adding that the pair’s friendship “100 percent” made their relationship stronger.

“I think it’s always nice if you can get to know somebody as a friend first because then I think you really know who you’re getting in bed with at night,” Jason continued. “I really appreciated that because I think as friends, we had such open and honest conversations, and there’s no holding back anything.”

According to the real estate broker, Chrishell has always been “a very calming presence” in his life. “I think we both knew each other very well,” Jason explained. “Nobody is manipulating anything, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. I think when you’re trying woo somebody on either side, you tend to do things that you think will help you in that process. When you get to know somebody as a friend, you have no angles. You’re just yourself.”

When Chrishell joined the Oppeneheim Group in 2018, she was married to her now-ex-husband, Justin Hartley. Come November 2019, the This Is Us actor, 44, filed for divorce. Chrishell and Justin’s divorce was finalized in February 2021. The Smallville alum has since remarried actress Sofia Pernas.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another,” Jason wrote on Instagram after news broke of their split. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”