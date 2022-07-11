Selling Sunset‘s Jason Oppenheim seemingly found a new girlfriend, seven months after his heartbreaking split from Chrishell Stause. He was photographed kissing a tall, blonde mystery woman while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, on Friday, July 8.

The pair had their arms around each other as they smooched, with the stunning blonde touching Jason’s face tenderly at times. The two smiled at each other as they came up for air, looking so happy.

Jason, 45, definitely has a type, as like Chrishell, 40, his mystery woman is taller than him and has a killer figure. She was seen wearing a very short curve-hugging white minidress in their kissing photographs.

The Oppenheim Group owner and the former soap star turned realtor’s friendship turned to love in the summer of 2021. That July, Chrishell shared an Instagram photo of Jason kissing her neck while she sat on his lap aboard a boat off the coast of Italy to reveal their relationship to fans.

Jason and Chrishell’s romance became total couple’s goals, as they shared sweet and supportive photos together via Instagram and attended numerous events.

The pair announced in December 2021 that their romance was coming to an end over conflicting desires to start a family. “Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s just easier to live transparently because we only get one chance at this life … I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind,” Chrishell wrote in an Instagram post about their breakup.

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” Jason wrote in his post, adding, “While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.” He called Chrishell “an exceptional human being” and that “having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Chrishell moved on from Jason with non-binary Australian singer G Flip, revealing Selling Sunset‘s May reunion special, “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me.” They’ve since gone Instagram official.