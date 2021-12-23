Awkward, much? Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause joked about a fan’s question regarding the status of her and her now-ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim.

“Just finished szn 4 of selling sunset and I just gotta say you’re my favorite,” the fan wrote Chrishell, 40, in a DM, which the reality star shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 23. “I cannot stop thinking abt the ending. Are you are Jason a thing !?! I can’t breathe !!”

“Who’s gonna tell her?” Chrishell wrote over the message, cheekily referring to her recent breakup from the Oppenheim Group founder.

However, the former Days of Our Lives actress didn’t show any resentment in her reaction. She chose to find the humor in the fan’s question.

“Although after all the noise, THIS gave me quite the laugh this morning,” Chrishell continued in her caption. “If you can’t laugh at yourself in times like this, it’s gonna be a rough ride.”

The two Netflix stars shocked fans when news broke of their split on Tuesday, December 21, as they cited a difference of opinions on having kids.

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” Jason, 44, wrote via Instagram Stories that day. “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Chrishell then added her own perspective on the matter, pointing out that “men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes,” the All My Children alum wrote in an Instagram post that day.

“All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best,” she continued in her statement. “Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life. I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.”

Despite the pair’s split, both have only written positive comments about the other, with Chrishell even thanking Jason for “the most incredible relationship” in her full post.

An insider subsequently confirmed to Life & Style that they are “still best friends.”

“They still love each other very much, and the split is painful and upsetting for both,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style. “They split up because they had fundamentally different views on where their future was going. No one cheated.”