A sign of trouble? Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela admits exclusively to Life & Style she was “surprised” boss Jason Oppenheim “wasn’t very into babies” before his split from Chrishell Stause. However, she thought she saw him coming around to the idea.

“They told me that Jason wasn’t like very into babies,” the Netflix star, 43, explains about her first impressions when she started at the Oppenheim Group. “Now I see him, like, when I saw him carrying Christine [Quinn]’s baby, his eyes were just like, ‘Woah!’ So, I think he may be ready.”

Shutterstock (2)

That being said, the former soap star, who is the newest addition to the brokerage, gushes that “super successful” Jason, 44, and his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, are “both super cool” and “great.”

News of Jason and Chrishell’s split broke on November 21, nearly five months after the former couple went Instagram official. The reason behind their uncoupling had to do with the pair having “fundamentally different views” about their futures, an insider told Life & Style.

“Chrishell really wants to have children, but Jason isn’t on the same page so they mutually agreed to end their relationship,” the insider revealed.

That being said, the coworkers’ breakup is still “painful and upsetting” for both of them. “They still love each other very much,” added the insider. “They’re still best friends … No one cheated.”

Chrishell, 40, echoed the sentiment while reflecting on their split via Instagram.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” the All My Children alum said in a lengthy statement about her “incredible relationship” with Jason.

“Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best,” she continued. “Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life. I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.”

She then thanked her ex for “consistently being honest” during their romance “even when it hurts.”

For his part, Jason also released a message via Instagram, calling Chrishell “the best girlfriend I ever had.”

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another,” the attorney assured. “While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”