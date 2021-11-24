Going strong! Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship won’t be documented during season 4, but they appear to still be dating off-camera.

Chrishell, 40, and Jason, 44, cozied up on the couch for the new season premiere, which dropped at midnight on Wednesday, November 24.

“We are going to go to bed, but I mean, why not?” the All My Children alum said about watching the series so late at night via her Instagram Stories. She panned the camera over to show her beau lying on the couch next to her.

“Look how good you look, baby!” gushed Jason when Chrishell appeared on screen in a leather dress.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The Kentucky native revealed to Cosmopolitan UK that her and Jason’s love story wouldn’t be shown during season 4 because they didn’t go public with their relationship until after filming started. However, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for season 5.

The former soap opera actress met Jason and his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, when she started working as a real estate agent for the Oppenheim Group in 2018. Although she was still married to ex-husband Justin Hartley at the time, she and the attorney became close friends.

Following a brief romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, which ended in February 2021, Chrishell and Jason made their relationship Instagram official in July 2021 amid a filming break from the reality show.

“She’s just an exceptional woman in so many ways,” Jason gushed to Life & Style in October after their romance became public knowledge. “I think as friends, we had such open and honest conversations, and there’s no holding back anything.”

Funny enough, their quiet romance didn’t last long when their friends began catching on. Mary Fitzgerald previously dated Jason before the Netflix show began filming. They remained close pals, and the blonde beauty is now married to husband Romain Bonnet.

Mary recalled being one of the first people to notice Chrishell and Jason’s flirty chemistry. “We were out together and I noticed the way he was looking at her was different, so when she went to the bathroom I confronted him,” she explained to Cosmopolitan UK. “When she came back Jason said, ‘Sorry Chrishell, Mary knows.'”

That being said, she’s thrilled the two have taken their relationship to the next level.

“I couldn’t be more excited for them! They are both two of my closest and dearest friends, so I’m over the moon that they’re together and make each other so happy,” the real estate agent raved to People in July about her costars. “Now Romain and I have our closest friends as a couple to double date with! I’m elated!”