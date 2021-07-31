Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Spotted Packing on the PDA in Italy After Going Public With Romance

Honeymoon phase! Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and boyfriend Jason Oppenheim surprised fans when they made their relationship Instagram official amid their incredible Italian vacation — and now that they’ve gone public, they are packing on the PDA amid their trip.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the real estate agent, 40, and her boss, 44, were all smiles as they held onto one another and engaged in several kisses amid an oceanside dinner with costars Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Jason’s brother Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend, Tina Louise.

Just hours after Chrishell shared a few cute PDA-filled snapshots of the couple to her Instagram on Wednesday, July 28, the luxury real estate broker opened up about their blossoming romance. “Chrishell and I became close friends, and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Jason told In Touch at the time. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.” For his part, the Oppenheim Group founder previously dated Mary, 39.

The Kentucky native’s divorce from ex-husband Justin Hartley was finalized in January 2021. The pair, who wed in October 2017, split in November 2019 — and she alleged the This Is Us star told her he wanted a divorce via text message. “Chrishell felt completely blindsided,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Did they grow apart? Yes, most couples do, but she never expected him to give up on their marriage so easily.”

The source added, “It’s no secret that Chrishell thinks the fame has gone to Justin’s head. She doesn’t resent him for finding success on This Is Us — she’s been Justin’s biggest fan from the beginning, but she can’t believe that after all they’ve been through, he would give up on their relationship the way he did.”

She previously opened up about her divorce from Justin, 44, on an episode of Selling Sunset. “When I think of marriage, I think of, you know, you work on things with people if they’re not perfect—no one is, you work on it,” Chrishell said at the time. “You talk about it. You don’t throw it out… you don’t go out looking for greener grass. Sometimes, you have to water the grass that you have, and that’s what marriage is.”

Following the split, she moved on with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, but they split in February 2021. Justin moved on with actress Sofia Pernas in May 2020 and the duo are still going strong.

