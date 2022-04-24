Selling Sunset fans were shocked after photos of Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause packing on major PDA on a vacation in Europe leaked in July 2021. Season 5 of the Netflix’s hit documented the rise and fall of the former couple’s relationship and it didn’t come without its drama.

While Selling Sunset has unloaded 5 brand new seasons on the streaming giant, fans will remember back in season 1 when Chrishell was the newest agent in the office. The Under Construction author was still married to This is Us actor Justin Hartley at the time and fellow agent Mary Fitzgerald was getting called out for favoritism due to her past romantic connection with Jason.

However, Jason has always made it known to everyone in the Oppenheim Group office that he preferred a bachelor’s lifestyle. Detailing their past relationship, Mary explained, “Jason and I dated about six years ago for about a year. You know, we were happy, but he can’t commit, and he just… he just kind of freaked out and broke up with me, just out of the blue, because he doesn’t want to be unfaithful.”

In November 2019, Chrishell called it quits with Justin after two years of marriage. Discussing the milestone during season 3 of Selling Sunset, Chrishell said he texted her to tell her he filed for divorce 45 minutes before the rest of the world found out. Their divorce was finalized in January 2021. Chrishell briefly dated professional dancer, Keo Motsepe, after a stint on Dancing With the Stars but they broke up in February 2021 after three months of dating. Jason would finally come clean about his feelings for Chrishell in April 2021 following Tarek and Heather El Moussa’s (née Rae Young) engagement party.

“I’ve seen Jason date a million women…including Mary. I’ve seen him not commit, I’ve seen him break hearts,” Amanza Smith added her take on Chrishell and Jason’s budding romance in a confessional with producers on season 5 which was filmed in 2021. “I don’t want to see him break her [Chrishell’s] heart. Yeah. I just hope this is different.”

Speaking of the progression of their relationship, the Days of Our Lives alum gushed, “We originally had this trip planned to bounce around Europe, just a group of friends. Then Jason and I became best friends. Then we became more than friends, and I feel like it’s the first time I’ve really been my full self.”

However, to everyone’s surprise, the couple would end their relationship just six short months later. While Chrishell definitely wants kids of her own, Jason wasn’t sure if he could handle his professional responsibilities while being a great father.

“While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” Jason wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s relationship timeline.