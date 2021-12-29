Girls’ trip! Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan took a bikini-clad trip to Mexico together, and the Netflix stars look incredible soaking up the sun.

The timing for the vacation could not be more perfect. Not only is it Emma’s birthday week — the entrepreneur turned 31 on December 29 — but the getaway comes on the heels of Chrishell’s new single status following her split from Jason Oppenheim.

Needless to say, the real estate ladies are enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation during their getaway to Cabo San Lucas.

“I just slept eleven hours and woke up to this!” Chrishell, 40, wrote via her Instagram Stories while giving fans a glimpse of the gorgeous view of the water. “If grateful, excited and please don’t bother was a person … your girl right here.”

As for Emma, she said she was on “do not disturb mode” after sharing a sizzling bikini picture in the pool, to which Chrishell commented, “Celebration countdown is ON!!! My phone just overheated.”

The All My Children alum seems to be fully enjoying this new chapter following her and Jason’s uncoupling. The former couple confirmed their split on December 21.

Jason, 44, said in a statement on Instagram that the former soap opera star was the “most amazing girlfriend” he’s ever had and gushed over their “happy” and “fulfilling relationship.”

For Chrishell’s part, she had equally nice things to say about her ex but noted they wanted different things for their future.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” the Kentucky native wrote via Instagram. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes … I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.”

An insider told Life & Style that despite ending things on good terms, the breakup is “painful and upsetting for both,” adding, “They split up because they had fundamentally different views on where their future was going. No one cheated.”

