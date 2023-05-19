Taking over the music industry one song at a time! Australian singer G Flip (real name Georgia Claire Flipo) made headlines for their relationship with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, whom they married in May 2023. However, the “Be Your Man” singer has made a name for themself after releasing their debut album, About Us, in August 2019.

Other than being known for their music, G Flip has also made headlines after coming out as non-binary, something they said has raised a lot of questions.

“I’ve got a lot of messages [about me being non-binary], because my name has been in quite a few headlines, especially out in the U.S.,” they told Refinery29 in July 2022, while promoting their “Waste of Space” single. “Whether it’s people messaging me wanting to further educate themselves to educate their children, or I’ve copped a lot of hate as well. … A lot of hurtful things! So it felt like now is a good time to put the song out… to help further educate the world on what being non-binary is.”

While they’re most definitely a talented musician, G Flip also has tons of skills that’s led to their massive success! Keep reading to uncover the singer’s net worth and how they make money.

What Is G Flip’s Net Worth?

The singer has an estimated net worth of between $5 to $7 million, according to multiple outlets.

Richard Milnes/Shutterstock

How Does G Flip Make Money?

Through their music. Since their rise to fame, the Australia native has released one album and various singles, including “Gay 4 Me” and “Get Me Outta Here.”

“I grew up with this rough-around-the-edges, unpolished kind of vibe my whole life, and then my mum listened to, like, Top 20 kind of pop … so I feel like my music is that exact blend,” they explained to NME in May 2020 about their music. “I think me as a person, I’m just rough around the edges. I haven’t brushed my hair in 13 years. I haven’t had a haircut in 13 years, actually. I’m just a bit messy, a bit all over the place, like, look, there’s a plate there I should take away.”

Does G Flip Play an Instrument?

Other than making headlines as a singer, G Flip is also a talented drummer. They even appeared as a drummer in the music video for fellow Australian artist Troye Sivan‘s “In a Dream.”

“G Flip is a phenomenal musician,” famed producer Ariel Rechtshaid told Rolling Stone in January 2020. “[They’re] a strong songwriter and has a very authentic voice, and [they are] a badass producer.”