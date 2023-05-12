Has Chrishell Stause Had Plastic Surgery? See ‘Selling Sunset’ Star’s Transformation Over the Years

As one of the high profile realtors selling multi-million dollar homes on Selling Sunset, looking gorgeous is practically a requirement for Chrishell Stause. But has she ever undergone plastic surgery?

While some of her costars have openly admitted to getting cosmetic work, including boob jobs and Botox, Chrishell has never spoken out about if she’s had any procedures done.

The Kentucky native got her first big break in 2005, playing Amanda Dillon on the ABC soap opera All My Children. She would remain in the role for the next six years, appearing in a whopping 541 episodes.

Chrishell stayed in soap operas during the 2010’s, landing the role of Jordan Ridgeway on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2013. She would play the part recurringly for the next decade. In 2016, the future reality starred in 10 episodes of CBS’ The Young and The Restless playing the character of Bethany Bryant.

While Chrishell has never admitted to having work done, she has been open about what a big hair and makeup girl she is. The stunner swears by using sunscreen to keep away wrinkles, telling Refinery 29 in March 2023 that she likes Supergoop brand’s Glowscreen and Resetting Mist with SPF 40.

When it comes to complexion products, Chrishell revealed, “I love Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Foundation. I’ve used NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer forever and it’s still a favorite, but Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Concealer is also great.”

Taking care of her pillowy lips is a priority for the realtor, and she gets a little help from Rihanna.

“I use the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at night before I go to bed and throughout the day if I need hydration or to add a little shine and gloss on top of a lip color. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb is also a fave,” she said about the singer’s product. Chrishell also revealed that the Fenty Gloss Bomb in Fussy is her favorite beauty product under $20.

As for the most she’s ever spent on a beauty product, Chrishell revealed it was “an electric at-home face workout contraption wand that I never ended up using — I regret that purchase.”

While the Hollywood veteran has appeared at numerous events looking incredibly bronzed, it isn’t due to the sun. “I really like having a spray tan because it makes me feel more confident without makeup and makes makeup application easier,” Chrishell told the site.

Scroll down to see photos of Chrishell’s transformation through the years.