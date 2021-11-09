Worst Celebrity Spray Tans: Stars Who Have Had the Most Epic Fails When It Comes to Getting a Glow

When going in front of the cameras, celebrities naturally want to give themselves a healthy glow through the help of a spray tan. While just the right amount allows for a look that photographs beautifully, too much can make a star look orange or a burnt bronze.

Chrissy Teigen was able to later poke fun of the dark cocoa spray tan she got to attend the 2008 Grammys with future-husband, John Legend. The couple had only been dating for two years, and Chrissy was several years away from getting named a Sports Illustrated swimsuit Rookie of the Year in 2010. She wanted to make an impression, and unfortunately, she did so with a really bad spray tan.

The model-turned-cookbook author’s skin color was so dark that it rendered her unrecognizable. It was so bad that she later joked about it on social media, sharing a throwback photo and joking, “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago. This tan!!! Lmao.”

Zac Efron is no stranger to a spray tan when it comes to his ripped, shirtless physique. During the filming of the Baywatch movie in 2016, a makeup tech followed him around the set all day, making sure his spray tan was even and streak-free, as he spent plenty of time shirtless in the popcorn flick.

But two years prior when he poked fun at his fame for being shirtless in movies, he didn’t seem to have the same professional team on board. Zac attended the 2014 MTV Movie Awards where he picked up the trophy for best shirtless performance in the film That Awkward Moment.

Not one to disappoint his audience, as soon as the hunk got onstage, he stripped off his blue, short-sleeved shirt to give his fans a glimpse of why he won the award. While his arm muscles and six-pack abs looked spectacular, his skin was a distinctly orange hue from his spray tan.

It isn’t always events that bring out the worst in a celebrity spray tan. While Kim Kardashian has her own beauty company, in 2018 she got a spray tan so dark it nearly made her unrecognizable. The stunner was in Miami with then-pal Larsa Pippen, and both ladies decided to go all-out for the paparazzi. Kim wore a skin-tight gunmetal gray mini dress with a bright yellow wig that only made her unnaturally dark skin color all the more noticeable.

Scroll down for photos of the worst celebrity spray tans.