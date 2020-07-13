Zac Efron Has Changed So Much Since His ‘High School Musical’ Days — See the Actor’s Transformation!

If you’re a millennial, it’s safe to say you’ve had a crush on Zac Efron since he starred as Troy Bolton in 2006’s High School Musical. Of course, the longtime actor, who is now in his early thirties, has changed quite a bit since his Disney Channel days. In fact, audiences were shocked to see Zac’s new look after his Netflix docuseries, Down to Earth, aired on July 10.

In the eight episodes, the California native is visibly bigger than he’s been in years past and sports a full, bushy beard. Ultimately, Zac transformed from “The Boy Next Door” to a rugged (but still very handsome) outdoorsman.

For those of you who have yet to catch Down to Earth, the premise of the series is very interesting. Zac travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien to learn more about healthy and sustainable ways of living. As it happens, the Neighbors alum has become extremely environmentally conscious over the years.

“Happy Earth Day! I have always been in awe of the magic and mystery of Mother Nature,” Zac captioned an Instagram post in April. “Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with. Please be safe, be healthy and be kind to one another.”

Many of Zac’s posts detail his trips around the globe and the various outdoor activities he enjoys — including fishing, surfing, rock climbing and snowboarding. Unfortunately, sometimes those activities can lead to serious injury.

In February 2019, Zac was hospitalized after a snowboarding accident. “I tore my ACL shredding the gnar but all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever,” he captioned a photo of himself in the hospital at the time. “I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!”

Since then, he’s recovered and is back to doing what he loves! To see Zac Efron’s total transformation over the years, keep scrolling.