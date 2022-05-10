Always a Heartthrob! Zac Efron’s Dating History Is Full of Famous Ladies: Vanessa Hudgens and More

Finding love in Hollywood! Zac Efron has been romantically linked to some famous faces throughout his time in the spotlight.

While the High School Musical alum is still thought of as one of the hottest guys in Hollywood, he doesn’t always have luck in the romance department.

“Dating is something I’ll never be able to do,” Zac explained to U.K.’s The Sunday Times in July 2016. “As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it. … A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me.”

The Neighbors star also joked about having joined Tinder at the time, saying, “nobody swiped me.” He quipped, “They thought it was fake. … That never happened.”

After Zac’s starring role as Troy Bolton in 2006, people swooned over the actor’s longtime love with former costar Vanessa Hudgens. The Disney Channel alums were together for five years before their 2010 split.

“It started off really organically,” the Princess Switch star said on the “Awards Chatter” podcast in 2019 of their past romance. “I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time. … It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me. And it’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well.”

Zac, for his part, remembered Vanessa as “a really interesting, sweet person” while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2014.

Following this relationship, the Firestarter actor was linked to Lily Collins, Sami Miró and Vanessa Valladares, among others. Zac and the other Vanessa, an Australian model, sparked romance rumors in 2020. In October of that year, Kyle Sandilands — host of the Kyle and Jackie O Show — gushed over the new couple, revealing on his radio show that they were “in love.”

“They do everything together,” he added. “They’re just really sweet, and they’re lovely.”

However, Us Weekly confirmed in April 2021 that they had split. Kyle also commented on the breakup, telling his listeners, “I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday. … It’s only recent, but not, like, yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways. … No drama, but it’s done.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Zac’s dating history over the years.