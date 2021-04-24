Did he or didn’t he? High School Musical alum Zac Efron stunned fans when he looked unrecognizable in a video promoting Earth Day — but did he get plastic surgery on his face? Here’s what we know.

The buzz began when the 33-year-old appeared in Bill Nye‘s “Earth Day Musical” special for Facebook Watch on Thursday, April 22, and seemed to be sporting an augmented jaw and lips. Fans quickly took to Twitter to speculate about Zac’s appearance.

Facebook Watch

“LMAO, looks like he got stung by a bee,” one user wrote, while another added, “Zac Efron was way too inspired by The Weeknd‘s face shape.” The After Hours singer, 31, shocked fans last year when he debuted a heavily augmented new face — which, instead of plastic surgery, ended up being incredible prosthetics work for the “Save Your Tears” music video.

Many fans were quick to defend the Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates star. One Twitter user reminded fans that Zac’s seemingly new face could possibly be related to a previous injury from 2013. “Y’all do remember that Zac Efron broke his jaw, right? What happened to leading with kindness? Y’all forget so quickly,” read the tweet. Eight years ago, the A-lister slipped in a puddle at his home and suffered a gash that required stitches.

Ultimately, it is still unclear what attributed to Zac’s new look — but this isn’t the first time the That Awkward Moment star surprised his supporters with his appearance. In 2020, fans were quick to comment on the actor’s huskier look for his role in Baywatch, which forced him to take on a dedicated diet and exercise routine.

“I realized that when I was done with that movie, I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again,” Zac told Sean Evans while appearing on an episode of Hot Ones in April 2020. “You’re working with almost no wiggle room, right. You’ve got things like water under your skin that you’re worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack. S–t like that it’s just not … it’s just stupid.”