Jeremy Allen White's 'Iron Claw' Transformation: Wrestling Photos

Jeremy Allen White has undergone different character ​arcs onscreen, but nothing compares to his physical transformation in the upcoming film The Iron Claw. The Golden Globe winner got shredded for his portrayal role as wrestler Kerry Von Erich, and pulled out the big guns in the film’s official trailer release on October 12. ​Fans may be drooling over the debut of his rock-hard muscles, but Jeremy didn’t enjoy the “gross” diet he abided by to obtain his sculptured physique.

“You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great,” he previously told Esquire, noting that he ate endless turkey patties and avocados throughout the day while filming. “I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live.”

