Zac Efron

​​“In the best way possible, I did not look anything like me,” the 36-year-old has said of BEFORE bulking up to play 1980s pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. “It was jarring at first.” His costar Jeremy Allen White, who plays his wrestler brother Kerry Von Erich, was peeved at how seemingly easy it was for the High School Musical alum to get ripped. “I had been training for months, lifting and doing this and doing that and eating more,” he joked. “And I showed up, saw him, and I’m like, ‘What is this even for? Why do I even try?’”