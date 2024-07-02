Fans Alarmed by Zac Efron's Face in Netflix Film A Family Affair

Zac Efron‘s new Netflix movie A Family Affair has fans buzzing but for all the wrong reasons. Some are alarmed by how his face looked and asking if he had work done to it.

The Baywatch actor, 36, plays Chris, a movie star who falls for the mother of his ​personal assistant played by Nicole Kidman. The pair embark on a romance, much to the horror of her daughter and his P.A., played by Joey King.

“I watched Netflix’s #AFamilyAffair but the chemistry between Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman was a no for me. Also, I think I was too focused on Zac’s new face which weirded me out,” one viewer wrote on X. Another added, “idk what Zac Efron did to his face but I’m scared.”

“Realizing this guy in Netflix’s Family Affair is Zac Efron…what has he done to his face!? It’s disturbing,” a movie fan posted, while another wrote, “Zac Efron looks so different in A Family Affair. Just read that he had a bad fall on his face hence the changes, a more mature look.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

“Zac Efron went from heart-throb to American Dad. Where did his face go? He looks like he’s in his early 50s,” one user wrote with a photo of a character from the Fox animated series. “Zac Efron should just roll out a new face for every movie as part of his marketing strategy,” another person quipped.

The Iron Claw star addressed plastic surgery rumors in a 2022 interview with Men’s Health, after fans noticed a drastic change in his looks the year prior.

Courtesy of X (3)

Zac revealed he slipped while running through his house in socks, with his chin striking the granite corner of a fountain. His jaw was shattered and his chin bone hanging off his face when he regained consciousness.

As a result, the masseter muscles in his face used for chewing “just grew” and “got really, really big,” which gave his jawline a larger appearance.

The initial buzz began when Zac appeared in Bill Nye’s “Earth Day Musical” special for Facebook Watch in April 2021, and seemed to be sporting an augmented jaw and lips. Fans quickly took to Twitter, now X, to speculate about the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor’s appearance.

The San Luis Obispo, California, native’s own mother, Starla Baskett, even called him to find out if he went under the knife after reading about plastic surgery speculation online.

Tina Rowden/Netflix

“My mom told me. I never really read the internet, so, I don’t really care,” Zac explained to Entertainment Tonight in September 2022 about being unaware of the online debate going on about him getting cosmetic work. “It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”

In A Family Affair, Zac’s real life accident is brought up when his character is on a date with Nicole’s Brook Harwood. He tells her about needing surgery after injuring his chin in a fall.

“I did have surgery though. I fell on set, some broken glass,” he explains, then lifts his head to show her the scar on the bottom of his chin that Zac sustained following his own accident and operation.