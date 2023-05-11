Finding love! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has been romantically linked to a few famous hunks, including reality TV stars and actors. However, her dating history also includes one important partner: Chrishell’s fiancée, G Flip!

In May 2023, the Netflix personality shared an Instagram montage video of her and the Australian singer’s sweetest moments together. The clip ended with a snap of them kissing, wearing wedding attire at an altar.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned. Sometimes, it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell captioned her post, before promoting G Flip’s single. “’Be Your Man’ is out now [and] linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest [and] most talented hard-working people out there.”

The couple went public with their romance in May 2022 during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion special.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” Chrishell explained at the time. “They are an extremely talented musician. … It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story.”

Prior to her romance with G Flip, the real estate broker was in a relationship with Selling Sunset costar and Oppenheim Group president, Jason Oppenheim. The pair confirmed their relationship over the summer of 2021. They later split in December of that year, with Jason confirming their breakup in an Instagram post.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends [and] we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” the attorney wrote, adding that they “have different wants regarding a family.”

The Kentucky native echoed her ex’s statement in her own Instagram post.

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships,” Chrishell wrote. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward. … Men have the luxury of time that women don’t, and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

She then concluded her statement by thanking Jason “for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with [her] even when it hurts.”

