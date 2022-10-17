More Selling Sunset babies to come? Emma Hernan gushed that Heather Rae Young‘s pregnancy is giving the Oppenheim Group baby fever!

“I always have baby fever,” the Netflix star, 30, told Life & Style exclusively at the Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit 2022 in New York City on Saturday, October 15. “Bre [Tiesi] just had a baby. I think she’s definitely giving Mary [Fitzgerald] some baby fever for sure. I think almost everyone in the office either has baby fever or has had kids. … I think it’s giving Chelsea [Lazkani] a little bit of the baby fever because I thought she was done with the two, and then, she’s now thinking about having another. Heather is inspiring us all.”

Heather, 35, and husband Tarek El Moussa announced on July 13 that they were expecting their first baby together. Tarek, for his part, already shares two kids with ex-wife Christina Hall. However, they’re gearing up to welcome another baby boy into the family.

Heather is also getting ready to celebrate her baby shower “next month,” according to Emma, who is “super excited” for the event.

“Seeing her pregnant is amazing. I mean, that’s what I wanna look like when I’m pregnant. She has had the best pregnancy so far,” the real estate agent gushed to Life & Style. “She’s having a boy, so they always say it’s a little bit of a better pregnancy with a boy because girls steal your beauty and also make you sick.”

Emma joked that they knew “right away” she was going to be a boy mom because Heather “felt amazing” and “was glowing” during the early days of her pregnancy.

“The first time I saw her, she showed up at lunch and I was like, ‘Who is this superstar?'” Emma recalled. “Like, how do you look like that and you’re pregnant? So, I’m so happy for her and she’s gonna be an amazing mom.”

Other than gushing over her costar and friend’s pregnancy, Emma also took the Create & Cultivate Small Business Summit stage to talk about her career thus far, something that “means everything” to her.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate

“I feel like I work so hard and I am where I am, but being a female entrepreneur and being able to give back and show other female entrepreneurs or aspiring female entrepreneurs out there that like, they can accomplish everything,” she shared. “That’s why I’m here and it means the absolute world to me.”

Emma added that she’d tell her younger self, “you can do anything in the entire world,” when looking back on her successful career.

“I think that knowing that you can do absolutely anything in the world and really putting your mind to it, I definitely say that you can build the future that you want,” Emma explained. “That’s always been really important for me. So I would tell my younger self — or anyone that’s young and aspiring to be an entrepreneur — that you can do it.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper