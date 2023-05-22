Did Davina Potratz leave Selling Sunset? The real estate agent was noticeably absent from the Netflix show’s sixth season after being a main cast member from season 2 through season 5.

That being said, she still promoted the show on social media, and had some brief appearances during a few episodes.

“Who’s ready for #sellingsunset season [6] tomorrow?” Davina wrote on social media in May 2023. Fans were quick to reply, noting that she was not featured in the show nearly enough.

“Need more of you on this season though!!!” one fan commented. Another added, “Gutted we barely saw you.”

Davina didn’t offer an explanation. However, she replied to both social media users with heart emojis.

Keep reading for details on Davina’s involvement on Selling Sunset.

What Happened to Davina on ‘Selling Sunset’?

Following season 4 of the show, Davina left the Oppenheim Group for another business opportunity at Douglas Elliman, which is located in Beverly Hills.

“My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me,” she told People in October 2020, confirming her departure from the brokerage. “It’s just very in tune with my skills.”

Courtesy of Netflix

She added, “It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision.”

At the time, her future as a Selling Sunset cast member was still up in the air.

“I certainly hope that I’m still part of the cast,” Davina shared at the time. “Brett [Oppenheim] is not at the Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don’t think that that’s going to be an issue at all.”

She’s continued to appear on the Netflix reality series.

Is Davina Still Friends With the ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars?

It appears that Davina still has a close relationship with her fellow Selling Sunset cast members, despite having left the Oppenheim Group.

“Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at the Oppenheim Group, and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support,” Jason Oppenheim told People in a statement about her 2020 departure. “I will always want the best for Davina, and I hope that we continue to work together in the future.”

Despite being not being on the show as much, Davina still has a close bond with her former coworkers.

“We all know each other so well,” she told People of the new business opportunity. “So, I think they’ll be excited and supportive.”