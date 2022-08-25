Getting to the root of the drama! Did Kayla Cardona really try to kiss Tyler Stanaland when the Selling the OC cameras weren’t rolling? He says yes.

“One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so, on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn’t drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing,” Tyler shared on an August 2022 episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast. “But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married.”

Did Kayla Cardona and Tyler Stanaland Kiss?

According to Tyler, nothing actually happened between them. However, Kayla did try to kiss him after having too much to drink. He shared during the same podcast interview that the incident “didn’t happen while we were filming.”

“We are a tight-knit office, and we really did, for the most part all become friends, which is a unique experience for any office,” Tyler explained.

Is Tyler Stanaland Married?

He and Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow officially tied the knot in March 2020. The duo keeps their relationship out of the public eye, so fans will not see her on the Netflix reality series.

“You will not see her on the show,” Tyler told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “But she’s supportive. I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that’s what makes our relationship successful.”

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Where Do Kayla Cardona and Tyler Stanaland Stand Now?

Following the attempted kiss, Tyler and Kayla have appeared to come to an understanding. The Oppenheim Group coworkers had a meeting, which was filmed for Selling the OC, where they discussed what went down.

“I know the other night I made a huge mistake. I don’t remember everything, but I do remember my attempt,” Kayla apologized. “I guess, I tried to kiss you or something and I’m really, really sorry. And I want you to know that you will never be put in that type of situation again and I’m just really so sorry for doing that.”

Tyler, for his part, accepted her apology and hoped that they could “move forward” with some “boundaries in our relationship — both personally and professionally.”

Season 1 of Selling the OC is now streaming on Netflix.