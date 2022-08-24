Are Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland still together? The Pitch Perfect star and her husband like to keep their love out of the public eye! Keep reading for details on where their relationship stands now.

Are Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Still Together?

The actress and Selling the OC star appear to still be going strong. While they keep their relationship low-key and off social media, Tyler spoke about his wife during an August 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“You will not see her on the show,” the Netflix star said, referring to his reality show. “But she’s supportive. I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that’s what makes our relationship successful.”

Are Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Married?

The couple officially tied the knot in March 2020.

“I got to look at Tyler, take his hands, and I’ve never felt more safe,” the John Tucker Must Die actress told The Knot in July 2020 of her and Tyler’s wedding day. “I wasn’t nervous at all. It was all about us talking to each other and telling each other our hearts. It was perfect.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

How Did Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Meet?

Surprisingly, the duo had their first interaction via social media.

“We had a bunch of friends in common, and he actually reached out to me on Instagram with a really lame pickup line,” Brittany recalled to People in February 2020.

“We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely,” Tyler said in the same interview. “There was a certain amount of tequila consumed, and then we just started talking a lot. Then we fell in love and nothing’s really changed, we’re still eating tacos and margaritas together.”

Did Tyler Stanaland Cheat on Brittany Snow?

During the first season of Selling the OC, it’s revealed that one of Tyler’s coworkers at the Oppenheim Group — Kayla Cardona — tried to kiss him after she had been drinking. Tyler, for his part, did not engage. Following the drama, Kayla and Tyler cleared the air on camera.

“I know the other night I made a huge mistake. I don’t remember everything, but I do remember my attempt. I guess, I tried to kiss you or something and I’m really, really sorry. And I want you to know that you will never be put in that type of situation again and I’m just really so sorry for doing that,” Kayla told Tyler during their meeting.

“Obviously, it was just a wild night and nothing happened, but it was enough that it made me feel uncomfortable and it wasn’t the first time. I think we’ve all gone out and had that kind of experience,” Tyler replied. “So, moving forward I need to make sure that there are boundaries in our relationship — both personally and professionally.”

From there, the Netflix stars vowed to “move forward.”