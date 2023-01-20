Actress Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from her husband, Tyler Stanaland, after less than three years of marriage.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 36, filed the paperwork on Thursday, January 19, in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, Life & Style confirmed. She cited “irreconcilable differences” and noted they have a prenuptial agreement that will determine spousal support and splitting of their assets.

Their divorce comes four months after the Someone Great actress and the Selling the OC star, 33, announced their split.

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” the pair wrote in a joint statement in September 2022. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Fans began speculating that Brittany and Tyler’s relationship was on the rocks after seeing the realtor’s flirtatious friendships with his coworkers during season 1 of Selling the OC. The realtor admitted his spouse thought it “was a lot” but assured Brittany was understanding of his storyline.

“She watched it. I mean, she thought — like everybody else did — it’s entertaining. It’s a lot, but it’s good,” Tyler told Us Weekly at the time, adding that they kept their “professional lives separate.”

“And that was kind of a decision that we made long ago, and this was something that I did for myself, and I kind of just wanted to keep it that way,” the real estate agent explained. “It’s something that in a marriage — you have to have trust, especially in this space and especially hers. It’s something that we are fortunate to have.”

While the Netflix series seemed to be a tipping point, Brittany and Tyler “had issues prior,” a source told Us Weekly in September, noting that their breakup “wasn’t a complete surprise.”

The pair started dating in 2018 after Tyler slid into Brittany’s Instagram DMs. “I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke,” the reality star recalled to The Knot in March 2020, revealing that he told Brittany she “was [his] unattainable crush forever.”

They were seemingly going strong through 2021, with Brittany gushing over how “lucky” she was while wishing him a happy birthday in July of that year.

“I love you like crazy, you perfectly handsome, selfless, dorky, funny nerd,” the actress wrote via Instagram. “You are an actual dream come true [and] you make me believe in all the good things. I LOVE YOU. Happy bday husband @tylerstanaland.”