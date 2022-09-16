Actress Brittany Snow and Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland seemingly had a picture-perfect relationship until they announced their split on September 14, 2022, following more than two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Brittany wrote via Instagram alongside a black and white photo of the two of them together. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

For his part, Tyler released the same statement at the time.

Fan began speculating about tension in their marriage after Tyler’s behavior during season 1 of the hit Netflix show. His coworker Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him three separate times while the Oppenheim Group employees were at a bar. However, Tyler maintained that he didn’t reciprocate the gesture.

“Obviously, it was just a wild night, and nothing happened, but it was enough that it made me feel uncomfortable, and it wasn’t the first time,” Tyler said in an August 2022 episode. “I think we’ve all gone out and had that kind of experience. So, moving forward, I need to make sure that there are boundaries in our relationship — both personally and professionally.”

He added, “Most of us are married or dating somebody, so there is kind of a set boundary there. That’s kind of what was upsetting about the whole Kayla thing is that line was crossed, or attempted to be crossed.”

The Netflix personality revealed his estranged wife had watched the moment on the show but reassured fans that their love was still solid at the time.

“She watched it. I mean, she thought — like everybody else did — it’s entertaining. It’s a lot, but it’s good,” Tyler told Us Weekly, adding that they chose to “keep [their] professional lives separate.”

“And that was kind of a decision that we made long ago, and this was something that I did for myself, and I kind of just wanted to keep it that way,” the real estate agent explained. “It’s something that in a marriage — you have to have trust, especially in this space and especially hers. It’s something that we are fortunate to have.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Brittany and Tyler’s romance from beginning to now.