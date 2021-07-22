Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, shocked fans when it was revealed in November 2020 that they were divorcing after 21 years of marriage. However, it appears she has a sizable wallet of her own without his massive bank account in the mix.

The Georgia native is worth an estimated $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did she make so much money over the years? Here’s a breakdown.

Erika Has a Booming Music Career

The reality star began her music career in 2007. She released her first single, “Rollercoaster,” that year — and it went directly to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. She released a second track, “Stars,” the same year, which also went to No. 1. In August 2009, her debut album, Pretty Mess, was released. Both lead singles, “Give You Everything” and “Pretty Mess,” were No. 1 in the U.S. — and even hit 16 and 19 on the Global Dance charts respectively.

Overall, she has had nine singles hit No. 1 on the U.S. chart. Her success afforded her the opportunity to tour in Asia, where she has a large following. Since she started appearing on RHOBH, her music career has grown due to the exposure, but she hasn’t released new music since 2018.

Erika Has a Successful Reality TV Career

The singer joined the cast of RHOBH in 2015 and has become a mainstay on the show since season 6. Her divorce has become the central storyline on season 11.

Erika Starred on Broadway

In January 2020, the TV personality began starring in Chicago on Broadway in New York City. She played the lead role of Roxie Hart, famously portrayed by Renée Zellweger in the 2002 film adaptation. However, the production was shut down in mid-March, weeks before her run was scheduled to conclude, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well this is not the way I wanted to say goodbye to Roxie and my Chicago family but I have no choice,” Erika wrote via her Instagram after New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced theatres would close. “THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone that came to the shows. I leave NYC feeling like my mission is incomplete but I will treasure this time always.”

Erika Is an Author

The Bravo star released her memoir, Pretty Mess, in March 2018. The book went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

Erika Has Partnerships

The actress has designed two collections with ShoeDazzle and, considering her 2.3 million Instagram followers, she is also able to partner with brands in exchange for paid posts. Some of her most popular brand endorsements have come from Savage x Fenty and Kat Von D‘s beauty brand.