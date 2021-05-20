Another year, another season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! This time around, there is only one newcomer instead of two (remember Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke?) — but it seems our latest addition, Crystal Kung Minkoff, is going to fit right in. Here’s what we know about the show’s first Asian American housewife.

Crystal Is a California Native

The west coaster — who is a 76th generational descendant of ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius, according to her Bravo bio — was born and raised in Northridge, California. She stayed in-state to attend college at the University of California, Irvine, where she studied Biology and History.

Crystal Married Animation Royalty

In 2003, the college grad met Rob Minkoff, director of the classic Disney film The Lion King, as well as the Stuart Little series and The Haunted Mansion. The couple went on to marry in 2007 and now share two children, 8-year-old son Max and 5-year-old daughter Zoe. Crystal and the director, 58, have a 23-year age gap.

In May 2021, she gushed exclusively to Life & Style that her husband was a great source of support during her first season on reality TV. “Rob and I have a great marriage already and we’re best friends and he was actually very helpful through this because that’s his business,” Crystal said. “Not reality TV, but Rob is in film and in the business, but having his guidance and lawyers and agents was super helpful. So when things were going on that I was confused about I could ask my husband. He was like a mentor to me and guided me through it.”

Crystal Is an Entrepreneur

The mother of two created Real Coco, a brand specializing in several different coconut products including water, chips, milk and coffee creamer. She runs the business with her brother, Jeffrey Kung, who is a pop star in China, as well as partner Brian Bardos.

Crystal’s Net Worth Is Mysterious

The California native’s net worth is unclear, as well as her husband’s — though some report he is worth nearly $15 million. The number wouldn’t be far-fetched considering the success of The Lion King and Stuart Little, but it has not been confirmed.

Crystal Is ‘Proud’ to Represent Her Community on Reality TV

“It’s a real honor,” the Real Coco founder raved to Life & Style about being the first Asian American cast member. “It’s a big responsibility that I’m so excited to take on and represent the AAPI community. We’re so underrepresented on TV and I’m just one person. I hope there will be many more after me and it’s just such an honor. We have major contributions to society and we’re just whole people and I’m excited to share my story.”