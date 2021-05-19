The truth. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff exclusively reveals to Life & Style how costar Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin really feel about daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s romance with Scott Disick. “I think her and Harry are cool with it now,” the reality star says.

Crystal, 35, and husband Rob Minkoff, 58, have a large age gap themselves, so the Bravo newcomer seems to understand the complexities of the 57-year-old’s daughter’s romance.

“I think every relationship is different. Having an age gap is not a direct result of not working out. There are plenty of bad relationships where people are the same age,” the entrepreneur explains. “So for me, just watching Lisa handle it so beautifully and confidently as a mom. She’s a mom so she should be concerned about any relationship but she lets her daughters be who they are and that’s how my mom was and look where I am now.

She adds, “You never know, but that’s their life. All I can say is that it worked for me and Rob and you just never know, you have to be there for her regardless of who she is.”

Scott, 37, and Amelia, 19, sparked romance rumors in October 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official less than four months later on Valentine’s Day. An insider previously told Life & Style that the Days of Our Lives alum was “initially wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation.” However, “she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her,” the source added. “Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

Similarly, Amelia’s dad, 69, was concerned about the couple when they first got together. “Harry’s a very protective father and was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart. While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young,” a second source said before noting, “From what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere. But if Scott ends up hurting Amelia, I’m sure he’ll change his tune.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo on Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET.