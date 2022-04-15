In the wise words of NeNe Leakes … she was shocked, honey! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said that she was surprised that castmate Erika Jayne threw Garcelle’s Beauvais’ memoir, Love Me As I Am, in the trash.

“Uh, wow, that was something else,” Kyle, 53, said during her Amazon Live Stream on Thursday, April 14. “I literally was shocked.”

Erika, 50, took to her Instagram Stories of Sunday, April 10, to share a video of herself throwing her fellow cast member‘s book in the garbage. “@Garcelle even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” the text read in the video.

The singer revealed why she tossed the book after an Instagram user asked for an explanation. “Don’t use my name to promote your book,” she responded to a fan via Twitter. “Use your famous friends.”

Courtesy of Erika Jayne

Earlier on Sunday, April 10, Garcelle, 55, promoted the release of her book with a clip from the trailer of the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad, you do that on your own,” the actress said in the clip uploaded to her Instagram account.

While Erika claimed that Garcelle “trashed” Kyle, costar Lisa Rinna and her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin in the memoir, the Halloween Kills actress said she wants nothing to do with the drama.

“Honestly, the drama really causes me stress, guys,” the longest standing housewife said during the livestream. “I mean, I can’t believe I’ve been doing this 12 years, and sometimes I’m like, it is just way too much for me. I really do try to stay out of all of that, believe it or not.”

Although she claimed that she’s backing off of the cat fight, Kyle revealed she, too, has her own issues with Garcelle. “Last night, I got my feelings hurt on Watch What Happens Live when I was just sitting at home making dinner, so I don’t know how I still get my feelings hurt, but I do.”

The Real cohost was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 13, the night before her book was released. While discussing Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton’s suspected feud, which was shown in the recent trailer of RHOBH, Garcelle claimed that she is “absolutely” closer to Kathy, 63.