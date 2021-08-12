She’s cool with it! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna revealed exactly how she currently feels about her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s relationship with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, on Wednesday, August 11.

“How do you think I feel?” the 58-year-old told Andy Cohen while appearing on Watch What Happens Live. “Listen, I will say this: Amelia’s very happy right now and you really want your kids to be happy, so Harry and I are very thrilled that she’s happy.”

This isn’t the first time the Bravo star has divulged her feelings on her younger daughter’s romance. “We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it,” Lisa previously dished to her costars during the June 30 episode of RHOBH. “Should I text Kris [Jenner] and be like, ‘Welp …,’ I’ve done nothing in other words because I also don’t want to bring any attention to it.”

The month prior, Lisa opened up about what her first impressions of the Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, were. “Very similar to what you thought when you met him,” she told Andy, 53, during her May 19 appearance on WWHL. “He’s more handsome in person and he was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry [Hamlin] and there you go. It is what it is, guys. It is what it is.”

An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that the Melrose Place alum was “initially wary of Scott” when he and Amelia, 20, began dating “because she’d heard about his playboy reputation.” However, “she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her,” the source explained. “Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

As for Amelia’s dad, Harry, 63, he is “a very protective father and was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart. While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young,” a second insider previously explained before noting that “from what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere. But if Scott ends up hurting Amelia, I’m sure he’ll change his tune.”

Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott and Amelia sparked romance rumors after attending Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party together in October 2020. They made their romance Instagram official in February.