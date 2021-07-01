Just temporary? Lisa Rinna admitted she hoped daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s relationship with Scott Disick was just a “phase” during the Wednesday, June 30, episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa, 57, confessed to pal Erika Jayne she was “a lot nervous” about her 20-year-old daughter getting romantically involved with Scott, 38.

“We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it,” the Melrose Place star said about her and husband Harry Hamlin’s reaction to the surprising romance. “Should I text Kris [Jenner] and be like, ‘Welp …,’ I’ve done nothing in other words because I also don’t want to bring any attention to it.”

The Days of Our Lives alum said she thought Amelia and Scott were “just friends” when they first stepped out publicly together at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in October 2020. However, they became closer over the weeks that followed. Lisa knew there was “something” to their relationship when the model sent her a video of herself and her beau on the beach.

“It’s a what the f—k moment. You’re like, ‘What the f—k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids,” the Oregon native confessed. Luckily, Harry was “calm about it” to counter her nervousness. Scott shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Lisa wasn’t the only one with concerns. Later in the episode, Kyle Richards gave her candid opinion during a party at her home. “He’s too damn old, and he’s got three kids! That is not a good match,” Kyle told Lisa.

The Flip It Like Disick alum has seemingly gotten more serious with Amelia over the months. Scott even gifted his girlfriend a diamond necklace while celebrating her 20th birthday in Miami in June.

Despite his own relationship, an insider previously told Life & Style Scott “doesn’t like” that ex Kourtney, 42, has “moved on” with boyfriend Travis Barker. “It really bothers him; that’s not a secret,” admitted the insider.

The New York native’s obvious disapproval of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s hot romance with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, puts Amelia in a position where she “can’t help” but feel “jealous,” explained the insider.

As for Kourtney, the Poosh founder is trying to remain as neutral as possible about Scott and Amelia’s relationship. “She isn’t intentionally trying to hurt or ice Amelia out, she just doesn’t want to get too invested in who Scott is dating,” a separate source previously explained to Life & Style. “She hasn’t anything against Amelia, but she does feel that Scott is dating girls that are way too young. Unless it becomes really serious, like Scott gets engaged, she’s not really bothering with it.”