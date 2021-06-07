Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, are “not chummy,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

Despite “some tension from Kourtney,” the Poosh founder, 42, and the model, 19, “say hello when they see each other and are polite, but Kourtney basically keeps her distance,” the source explains.

The source adds that while there is uneasiness between the two, Amelia is “not looking to be this super stepmom to his kids” and “doesn’t want to ruffle any feathers over Scott’s relationship with the mother of his children.”

“Kourtney isn’t intentionally trying to hurt or ice Amelia out, she just doesn’t want to get too invested in who Scott is dating,” the source clarifies. “She hasn’t anything against Amelia, but she does feel that Scott is dating girls that are way too young. Unless it becomes really serious, like Scott gets engaged, she’s not really bothering with it.”

As of now, Kourtney is “happily in love” with her boyfriend, Travis Barker, and she “doesn’t have to be friends with everyone” Scott dates.

A rep for Kourtney did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

On Thursday, June 3’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott, 38, admitted that he was still “in love” with Kourtney, telling her sister Khloé Kardashian that even if he and Kourtney “don’t ever see eye to eye, we’ll always be in each other’s lives” and “always have our kids and we’ll always know each other.”

The scene between Scott, who shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with Kourtney, and Khloé, 36, seemingly took place in November 2020, days after he sparked romance rumors with Amelia after attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party in Los Angeles. The pair eventually went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

And while Scott discussed in the episode how Kourtney is still his “best friend,” the mom of three and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, are still going strong. The couple celebrated Kourtney’s purchase of a new vacation home in Palm Springs, with Kourtney sharing videos of Penelope, Reign and Travis rolling down the hills of the mansion’s adjacent golf course and sliding down an inflatable water slide.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

All signs point to an “imminent” engagement for the couple who have had several PDA-filled outings in Los Angeles, an additional insider previously told Life & Style.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”