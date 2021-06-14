Partying in style! Scott Disick celebrated girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin’s 20th birthday during a lavish event in Miami on Saturday, June 12.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star entered her 20s with a bang at one of her favorite restaurants with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38.



Amelia wore a stunning sheer gold skirt and crop top with matching strappy sandals. Although Scott did not publicly recognize her birthday via social media, he was right by her side during the party. The Flip It Like Disick star also showered her with gifts for the big day. Restaurant owner David Einhorn shared a video via Instagram Stories that showed Scott giving the model a large, diamond-encrusted cross necklace, which she wore for the rest of the party.

The pair, who began dating in October 2020, packed on the PDA while celebrating with their group of friends during the fun evening. Scott held Amelia tight while sitting next to each other in the restaurant booth and the brunette beauty planted a kiss on her beau after receiving her gorgeous gift.

That being said, Amelia has been a bit frustrated with Scott amid his complicated relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign.

An insider exclusively told Life & Style the California native “reads all of the stories” about the dad of three “still being in love” with the Poosh founder, 42. “Amelia doesn’t necessarily believe them all, but she does see that Kourtney still has this crazy hold over him — and it has nothing to with their three kids,” said the insider.

As for Kourtney, she’s trying to stay neutral when it comes to her opinion about the reality starlet. “She isn’t intentionally trying to hurt or ice Amelia out, she just doesn’t want to get too invested in who Scott is dating,” a separate source previously dished to Life & Style. “She hasn’t anything against Amelia, but she does feel that Scott is dating girls that are way too young. Unless it becomes really serious, like Scott gets engaged, she’s not really bothering with it.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Amelia’s birthday celebration with Scott!