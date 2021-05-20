Mom’s thoughts. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna opened up about her first impressions of daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s boyfriend, Scott Disick, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

On Wednesday, May 19, the Days of Our Lives star, 57, told Andy Cohen that she had “just met” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37. “And? Thoughts?” the Bravo host asked Rinna while she appeared alongside costars Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff via livestream.

“Very similar to what you thought when you met him,” Rinna explained of the Talentless founder. “He’s more handsome in person and he was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry [Hamlin] and there you go.” She added with a laugh, “It is what it is, guys. It is what it is.”

Prior to the question, Andy asked the proud mama what her first reaction was when she found out the model, 19, and the reality star were dating back in October 2020 — to which her response was simply laughter. She also revealed she had “not” spoken with Kris Jenner about the couple, who made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, by the time of the interview.

Newbie Crystal, 35, exclusively revealed to Life & Style earlier that day that Rinna and her husband, 69, had warmed up to the romance. “I think her and Harry are cool with it now,” the Real Coco founder said.

An insider previously dished to Life & Style that the QVC host was “initially wary of Scott” when he and Amelia began dating “because she’d heard about his playboy reputation.” However, “she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her,” the source noted. “Lisa would even be open to him making an appearance on RHOBH, she’s fallen for his charm!”

Shutterstock; Amelia Hamlin/Instagram

As for the Mad Men star, he is “a very protective father and was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart. While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young,” a second source explained. However, the insider noted that “from what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere. But if Scott ends up hurting Amelia, I’m sure he’ll change his tune.”