Drama! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards told Lisa Rinna that Scott Disick is “too old” for her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin during the latest promo video released on Monday, April 12.

Lisa, 57, can be seen FaceTiming with her daughter, 19, who said she was going out somewhere with her “friend” before whispering the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s name. The reality TV mom then had a look of concern on her face.

“He’s too damn old, and he’s got three kids,” Kyle, 52, said in the next scene as Lisa yelled back, “I know!”

Broadimage/Shutterstock; Larry Marano/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

It appears the model’s budding romance with the Flip It Like Disick star will be a plotline during season 10 of the Bravo show. An insider even teased to Life & Style that Lisa would “be open” to Scott making an appearance on RHOBH.

“Initially, Lisa was wary of Scott because she’d heard about his playboy reputation,” the insider revealed in early April. “But she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and he’s grown on her … She’s fallen for his charm!” Scott shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

However, winning dad Harry Hamlin’s approval was a bit more difficult. “Harry’s a very protective father and was worried that Scott would break Amelia’s heart,” a second source explained to Life & Style. “While Amelia is mature for her age, she’s still young.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

Over time, the Mad Men actor, 69, has begun warming up to the dad of three. “But from what he’s seen so far, Scott is treating Amelia well and respects her, so he’s going along with it and is trying not to interfere,” the insider continued. “But if Scott ends up hurting Amelia, I’m sure he’ll change his tune.”

Amelia and Scott first sparked romance rumors in October 2020 when they attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party together. They continued to step out together and have taken a few trips to Miami, one of which included Scott’s kids. The duo now openly posts about each other on social media.

Luckily, Kourtney, 41, who dated Scott on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, gave the brunette beauty her “seal of approval,” a separate insider dished to Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts. She’s young, but she’s responsible enough and a good influence on Scott,” said the insider.

Prior to Amelia, Scott dated Sofia Richie for nearly three years before splitting in early 2020. The daughter of Lionel Richie has since moved on with new boyfriend Elliot Grainge.

The RHOBH teen started dated Mercer Wiederhorn in 2019, and it appears they broke up sometime in fall 2020.

Love is blooming between Scott and Amelia, but it looks like there will still be a little drama!