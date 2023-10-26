Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley are doing damage control after it was revealed they separated.

After In Touch broke the news that the couple is living separately and PK, 56, is staying at a Beverly Hills hotel on Wednesday, October 25, the pair ​denied they split in a statement via their rep.

“We have had some challenging years, which we openly discuss in the upcoming season of RHOBH,” Dorit, 47, and PK’s statement read, which was obtained by In Touch. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family. We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage. We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true. Love, Dorit and PK.”

The pair ​responded shortly after In Touch reported they called it quits. “They’ve been living separate lives for about two months after she ended it,” an insider exclusively revealed. “Paul is apparently ‘heartbroken.’”

The source continued, “She’s been telling people that she fell out of love with him but they agreed to keep it a secret for now so it doesn’t affect the show.”

In addition to the insider information, In Touch also obtained photos of PK leaving the hotel he’s been staying at without his wedding ring.

Dorit and PK’s marital issues come one year after rumors circulated that the Beverly Beach by Dorit founder had an affair with Kyle Richards’ now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

The speculation began when RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey claimed that Dorit had been secretly seeing Mauricio, 53, in August 2022, which was nearly one year before his separation from Kyle, 54, was revealed in July.

However, Dorit denied the rumors when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2022. “When something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it,” she said at the time. “It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross.”

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Despite shutting down the cheating rumors, fans continued to theorize that Dorit and PK’s romantic relationship was over. “This west coast housewife and her husband are DONE. They are deciding whether to announce now or after the season ends,” BravoBadGirl wrote via Twitter in October. “Too many hints on air and it’s impossible to hide anymore. NOT who you think at all.”

While the Bravo fan account didn’t directly name Dorit and PK in the post, many social media users theorized that the tip was about the couple.

The reality TV couple tied the knot in 2015. They share daughter Phoenix, 9, and son Jagger, 7. Additionally, PK is the father to children Daniel, Atlanta and Tatum with his first wife, Loretta Gold.