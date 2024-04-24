Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s Home Burglarized

Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s Los Angeles home was burglarized on Tuesday, April 23.

The Buying Beverly Hills star wasn’t home when the break-in took place and is safe, Kyle, 55, told TMZ outside the residence. They were the first to report the news.

Many details remain unknown, including how many burglars broke into Farrah’s home in the middle of the day. During their spree, the criminals cut off her Wi-Fi and stole a slew of designer handbags and wiped out her jewelry, according to the outlet’s source reports. No arrests have been made in the active investigation.

Farrah, 35, has yet to publicly address the incident.

This isn’t the first home invasion in the reality TV family.

Kyle and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky – who share daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia Umansky – had their house in Encino, California, burglarized in 2018. The crime happened over the holidays while the family was away on vacation in Aspen. After the burglary, Kyle and Mauricio, 53, realized their security system was deactivated to allow the crooks to do their dirty work.

Like Farrah’s recent theft, the intruders stole material items like clothing and jewelry. However, the most important items they stole were Kyle’s family heirlooms from her late mother, Kathleen Richards.

Getty

“I’ve played it over and over again in my mind. It was awful,” the Bravo star told People in May 2018. “The sentimental was the hardest because it was personal. I can’t replace those things. But everything I had was either gifts or sentimental or I worked my ass off for them.”

Kyle also shared how “bad” she felt for losing possession of the heirlooms and revealed that she received most of the family belongings from her older sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards.

“There was guilt attached to it,” she continued. “They got taken from me, from my house, on my watch.”

The Halloween actress also sent slight shade to friends and fans who reminded her of sentimental items that were stolen.

“I was in D.C. looking at colleges with my daughter [Sophia] and someone said to me, ‘I’m so sorry about your break-in. I hope you didn’t lose that necklace that your daughter Alexia said on the show that she wanted to have one day,’” Kyle recalled. “And I said, ‘I did say that. And it is gone.’ Everything is gone.”

The former child star also mourned the loss of her personal items with Us Weekly weeks after the burglary.

“Yes, they’re just things and things can be replaced, but there’s obviously things that I can’t replace. Things that are so sentimental that it’s just devastating if I think about it too much,” she told the outlet. “I’ll be having a good day and then all of a sudden I’ll think about it and I’ll start crying.”