Paul “PK” Kemsley responded to the “severity” of his wife Dorit Kemsley’s claims about surviving an October 2021 home invasion, dismissing her experience with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“There are elements I understand. There are also elements that I don’t consider are PTSD — I don’t. I consider them more obnoxious,” PK, 56, told Dorit during the Wednesday, December 10, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Speaking to Dorit’s therapist about the invasion — during which robbers threatened to kill her, according to the Bravo star — PK continued, “The reality is, when does high maintenance blend with PTSD?”

During a confessional, PK said Dorit, 47, was no longer the “bubbly, enthusiastic, beautiful girl” she was when they met. In her own interview, Dorit said her husband could be “harsh” and “a little mean” to her at times.

Later in the couple’s therapy session, Dorit told PK she felt like a “totally new person” in the wake of the break-in, and that she “can’t do anything about” her trauma response. “Do you have any idea how difficult that is, and what it’s like to live with that?” she asked her husband.

“In a marriage, these are the times that truly test your relationship,” Dorit said during her confessional, saying PK is “coming up really short” when it comes to supporting her during her “episodes” of anxiety.

After asking Dorit to explain her PTSD in a way that is “a little bit calmer and a little bit less irritated,” PK added that he is not “seeking to irritate” Dorit, but to “understand” her. “It makes me emotional, because you know I’m OK with it,” he told her. “It’s very difficult when you love someone, to listen to how much pain you’re in.”

On October 25, 2023, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Dorit and PK were “living separate lives” after eight years of marriage. However, the couple denied having split one day later, saying in a joint message that while they have had some “challenging years,” they “remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family.”

“We have not separated nor are we planning to do so,” their October 26, 2023 statement obtained by In Touch read. “Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage. We would be grateful for everyone’s understanding.”

Dorit and PK concluded their statement with, “We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”