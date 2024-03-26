Kyle Richards Leaves NSFW Comment for Morgan Wade

Friendly flirting? Kyle Richards left an NSFW comment for bestie Morgan Wade after the country singer posted a video of herself wearing a classic Western outfit.

“Save a horse, ride a cowgirl,” Kyle, 55, wrote in the comment section of Morgan’s Monday, March 25, Instagram post.

In the clip, the “Wilder Days” musician, 29, scrolled her cell phone as she sat in an RV wearing squared-tow cowboy boots, denim jeans, a cutoff plaid vest, a charmed cowboy hat and an attention-grabbing belt buckle. As the video continued, Morgan looked at the person recording her, flashed a smile and then flaunted her bicep muscle. The Virginia native was seemingly on the set of a project as she captioned the post, “#movietime.”

Kyle’s flirty message continues to add fuel to the ongoing dating rumors between her and Morgan. After news broke that the Beverly Hills Housewife and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky separated in September 2023, fans believed there was more than a friendship going on between Kyle and Morgan.

Morgan Wade/ Instagram

The women have denied the dating rumors, although viewers weren’t too convinced after Morgan made her RHOBH debut during season 13. In the episode, the pair met at a tattoo show, which ended up with Kyle tattooing the initial “K” on her BFF. While the permanent ink wasn’t a bid deal for the duo, ​Kyle’s former bestie and costar Dorit Kemsley thought it was a very personal gesture.

“My husband [P.K. Kemsley] put my name on his arm,” she said during a RHOBH season 13, episode 9 confessional. “I don’t know what that says about Kyle tattooing her name on Morgan’s arm, but that is a really, really close friendship.”

Kyle and Morgan’s attached-at-the-hip bond was a hot topic during the RHOBH reunion and the Halloween actress addressed the ongoing gossip.

“No,” Kyle said after host Andy Cohen asked if she tried to take things to the next level with Morgan. “I mean, I love her and she’s my friend and I love her.”

The reality star went on to talk about the real tea: Morgan’s “Fall In Love With Me” music video. Kyle starred in the steamy project and even shared a passionate onscreen kiss with her.

“I didn’t really know the creative behind it until I got there. I said to the director, ‘I’ve never actually kissed anyone on camera, let alone a woman — or off camera,’” Kyle explained. I was very nervous and anxious, but if I’m being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes.”