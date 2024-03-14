Kyle Richards is finally setting the record straight about her friendship with Morgan Wade and if it ever did — or could — turn into something more amid her estrangement from husband Mauricio Umansky.

During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion on Wednesday, March 13, the TV personality, 55, opened up about kissing Morgan, 29, in the country singer’s steamy music video for “Fall In Love With Me.”

“I said to the director, ‘I’ve never like actually kissed anybody on camera, let alone a woman,'” Kyle said after Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley revealed they thought she was dating Morgan. “So I was very nervous and anxious, but if I’m being very honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes.”

She added, “I said yes for a reason, I mean, and you know, she’s hot, what can I say?”

Andy Cohen then asked if Kyle and Morgan did have something romantic going on between them, despite her previously denying rumors that they were a couple. However, Kyle still said they were not an item.

“I love her, she’s my friend and I love her,” the RHOBH star said when asked if she had feelings for the “Wilder Days” hitmaker. She added that she didn’t know if she could see herself with Morgan.

“I’m evolving, I’m changing,” she continued. “I’m clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds right now.”

Morgan released the music video — which features her and Kyle writing each other love letters, taking a bubble bath together, feeding each other fruit and nearly kissing — in August 2023 after weeks of relationship rumors. At the time, Morgan said she and Kyle thought it would be “a good idea to poke fun” at the people speculating about their romance.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on,” she said. “If you go on the Internet, you’ll see people are obsessed with us being friends. … The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I’m sure.”

The rumors about Kyle and Morgan picked up after the Halloween actress and Mauricio, 53, addressed reports that they were splitting up in July 2023. The estranged couple denied that they were getting a divorce, but did admit to having a “rough year.” People speculated that Kyle’s friendship with Morgan, which included them getting matching tattoos and traveling the world together, led to her separation from Mauricio. However, Kyle and Mauricio have insisted this was not the case.

“There’s literally nothing to do with anybody else,” Kyle said on RHOBH. “This is really just about Mau and me. It’s not about our family. It’s not about external family. It’s not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mau and me.”