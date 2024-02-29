Kyle Richards called her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Dorit Kemsley out for fueling romance rumors between her and singer Morgan Wade.

During part 1 of the show’s season 13 cast reunion, which aired on Wednesday, February 28, Kyle responded to Dorit’s previous claim that she had “replaced” her as a friend with Morgan, 29.

“That doesn’t mean you are not very important to me, I love you very much,” Kyle, 55, told the fashion designer.

She called Dorit’s comment an “exaggeration” made at her “expense.” “You knew that by saying something like that, it was going to create a bigger problem for me in the media with the whole Morgan situation,” she added.

In response, Dorit, 47, explained that the speculation about the nature of the Halloween Kills actor and “Wilder Days” singer’s relationship was already there and not sparked by her comments.

Rumors began to swirl that the pair’s friendship had turned romantic after they got matching heart tattoos in August 2022. Kyle first shut down their dating rumors the following summer, telling fans in July 2023 that she and Morgan were nothing more than “very good friends.”

However, only one month later, Kyle costarred with Morgan in her steamy music video for her song “Fall in Love With Me” — a move Morgan herself admitted was in reference to the gossip.

“We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit,” the country singer said in a behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram at the time. “The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”

Kyle added, “Well if they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about.”

Kyle’s close bond with Morgan came amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky, her husband of nearly three decades. During an interview with Andy Cohen on an October 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kyle admitted that the decision to split was hers, not that of her real estate broker husband.

“It originated from me, I’ll say,” Kyle revealed. And although news of Kyle and Mauricio’s shocking split generated plenty of media attention, the former child star denied rumors that they had called it quits for TV ratings.

“I mean, I love you guys [at Bravo] and the show, but not that much,” she quipped to Andy.

Despite their breakup, and rumors that Mauricio, 53, had since moved on with various women — including his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater — the reality star and businessman seem to have remained friends. In January, Mauricio sent Kyle well wishes on her 55th birthday via Instagram.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @kylerichards18,” Mauricio wrote on his Instagram Story over a throwback video of Kyle dancing.