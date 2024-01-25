Taylor Swift approves! The “Cruel Summer” singer gave a subtle nod of approval to Jason Kelce’s bare-chested display during the AFC divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21, and threw a “like” to a clip of boyfriend Travis Kelce and Jason talking about the incident.

Swifties’ radars immediately spotted Taylor’s social media activity and ran to the comments.

“NOT TAYLOR LIKING THIS!” wrote one fan.

Another person added, “Taylor liking this is hilarious.”

Others believed that Jason’s actions were an attempt to detract from the negative attention Taylor, 34, has been receiving from some NFL fans who have called the Grammy winner a “distraction.”

“I find it chivalrous,” commented an Instagram user. “Take the spotlight off TS for a hot minute. Let the women laugh and enjoy the show. It to me was Jason’s way of saying ‘You wanna treat us like monkeys at the zoo? Well, imma be a big gorilla giving you a show.’ Priceless. There should be an award for this.”

The conversation between Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, happened during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of the brothers’ podcast, “New Heights.”

The NFL players joked about Jason’s shirt-stripping moment and the dad of three called the experience “incredible” and said that it was “one of the most fun experiences [he’s] ever had from start to finish.”

“You celebrated my touchdown by taking off your shirt, screaming, jumping out the suite, chugging a beer with the fans and jumping back into the suite,” Travis said with a laugh during the episode. “I watched this, and it was pure pandemonium.”

“Listen, this was just a man in his element with his Bills Mafia compadres enjoying the dead of winter,” the Philadelphia Eagles center replied.

Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

When Travis said that he wanted to see Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and her reaction to his stunt, Jason confessed that he told her what he planned on doing before he removed his shirt.

“The moment we got into that suite, I’m like, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite,’” Jason said he told Kylie, 31.

He revealed that she had warned him before the game to be on his “best behavior” because this marked the first time the couple was meeting Taylor in person.

However, the Ohio native was quick to retort with, “Kylie, the first time I met you I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar, this is part of the charm … This is my best first impression and this is my best chance.”

Jason also joked that he didn’t ask Kylie for permission, but instead he simply told her what he planned to do, and Kylie got in on the fun in the comments.

“‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” she wrote.