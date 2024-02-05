Talk about a power couple! While Taylor Swift was in Los Angeles accepting two Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, boyfriend Travis Kelce was landing in Las Vegas to prepare for his fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was photographed touching down at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas alongside his teammates on Sunday. He looked happy and excited as he held up a Super Bowl LVIII Las Vegas baseball cap ahead of the game on February 11, where the Chiefs will play against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Travis revealed on the January 31 episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he wished he could be in L.A. to support Taylor, 34, at the 2024 Grammys, but he knew he’d be traveling that day.

