chris hemsworths wife elsas thong in sheer dress photos

Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Reveals Thong in Sheer Dress as They Hit Red Carpet With Sons

May 3, 2024 11:52 am·
Elsa Pataky showed some skin while supporting her husband, Chris Hemsworth, at the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The couple hit the red carpet at the event in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, May 2.

While wearing a sheer dress, Elsa, 47, put her black thong on display. She posed for some solo photos and several shots with Chris, 40. The pair’s twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, also joined them for the night out, while Chris’ parents were in attendance too.

Chris stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa, which premieres on May 24.

