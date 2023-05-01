The Queen of NYC! Rihanna's Met Gala Looks Through the Years: Photos

Just call Rihanna the queen of New York City! The “Diamonds” songstress is always turning heads with her epic Met Gala looks. Over the years, she’s become a staple at the annual event, making headlines with her elaborate outfits and even upsetting fans when she skips the red carpet.

While she’s had some iconic looks, fans will never forget when the Fenty Beauty founder made her debut with longtime love A$AP Rocky at the 2021 event.

“We weren’t even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared,” Rihanna told E! News at the time, of the red carpet moment. “We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn’t even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, ‘You’re making your debut,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, s–t.’”

That year, she opted for an all-black Balenciaga outfit.

“Well, I wanted a look that seemed very powerful, yet feminine, yet like a Black hoodie, which is usually the thing that we are incriminated by as Black people,” she shared with Essence on the red carpet. “I wanted to empower that and take it and make it mine and make it fashion.”

Just like any celebrity, sometimes Rihanna’s Met Gala looks have missed the mark (according to the internet), but she’s all about the viral posts people make about her outfits.

“That night, the choreography of getting in the car and getting out, like, we had to choreograph it. Who sits at the door? Where does the coat go? Where do I sit?” she told Access Hollywood in July 2020, reflecting on her 2015 Met Gala look, which was a yellow gown. “I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like, ‘I’m doing too much.’ I was driving past the red carpet, and I was just seeing, like, gowns, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m a clown. People are going to laugh at me. This is like, too much.’ I thought that. I circled like three times, I’m not even joking.”

Rihanna continued, “And finally, I was like, ‘Whatever, let’s go. Let’s just go. Let’s just go.’ I know. I don’t regret it,” adding that the internet memes made the outfit worth it. “The frying pan with the egg? Legendary, legendary,” she said.

Scroll through the gallery to see Rihanna’s most iconic Met Gala looks over the years.